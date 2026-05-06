actually, I do have the will
To be happy on this earth you have to believe in certain things, fight for certain things, have the will for the fight. Lately, I have to confess to a sense of alienation. It’s enough to make a girl turn to Dostoyevsky and Tolstoy. From Lives of the Saints: “Some take to the bottle, some look to the sky, but it is all the same. Byzantine empires, lives …
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