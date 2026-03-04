bookbear express

bookbear express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
taylor's avatar
taylor
4d

it's so funny, "going all the way down" is a process I hate doing and often have to be nearly forced to do by friends/my therapist, but I relate so completely to what you've written here. almost always, I do already know what I want, and I don't really care about the advice from others. it's the accepting what we know we want that's the most challenging

Reply
Share
BornAlive's avatar
BornAlive
4d

i feel

precisely as you do. although there is almost no one i ask about my state cause i AM willing to go all the way down painful as it is but worth the price of returning to surface. a teacher of mine calls it ‘being crucified’ on difficult feelings.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Huang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture