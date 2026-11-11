Consider: what is the TONE of my message? Is the tone calm, or is it anxious, grasping or needy? You can be needy with your best friend or your girlfriend (well, depends) or your husband or your mom. You should probably NOT be needy with someone you don’t know. If in doubt, ask a friend. If a friend is not available, ask Claude. On the flip side: is your tone HOSTILE? If you’re going to text someone just to sound unfriendly, it’s actually worse than not texting them at all. I think a lot of women have been indoctrinated into thinking they should “play hard to get” which they interpret as “being unfriendly.” Playing hard to get is another way of saying Having Boundaries, Self-Respect, and the Ability to Be Normal. It does not mean Being Hostile!!!! Being hostile, in my opinion, is actually worse than being needy, because if you’re needy at least you want to see me, which is nice. When you’re hostile it’s like damn why is the mean person in my phone.