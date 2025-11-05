i.

Greyness, patience, a solitary fall

underfoot while the dog drags behind

wanting to investigate a lamp pole,

garbage can, detritus of the city

made beautiful by smell. What does he know

that I don’t. What does he dream of

supine on the couch, slinking

between sleeping and waking worlds.

He never feels like he’s running out of time,

secured as he is to every ti…