bookbear express

bookbear express

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Constance's avatar
Constance
5d

Ava, wonderful advice. Here are a few bits of wisdom I’d like to add:

Don’t be shy - let them know how you feel.

Be yourself.

Be open to possibility.

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Diane Feen's avatar
Diane Feen
5d

Love this. Just great writing and brilliant observation. The beginning is always great. That’s when all seems so perfect. But the smoldering aftermath is often like coming down from a chocolate mouse high on steroids. Then you allow the bad behavior because you’re like a fish on a long hook. For me it meant the end of looking. And the end of the beginning. It seems like it’s not worth the pain. And as an old broad there are fewer takers. Beautiful post. Thank you. 🙏

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