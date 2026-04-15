LOVE

I went to a Bookbear Express meetup Ebaad (thank you!!) organized yesterday. There were cookies! There was chai! The name tags were so cute and I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed meeting you guys. Five and a half years into writing this newsletter, the question of “How do I keep it fun?” is more relevant than ever. I often doubt anyone needs more of my interiority—I get so sick of my own mind—but meeting you guys and hearing about the interests we share makes everything feel worth it.

I’ve been thinking a lot about disagreeableness! I’ve become so disagreeable, and I never identified as such before. Was I just suppressing how I felt before? I think I always had a sense of how I actually felt, but it was smothered by my desire to please. I still want to please, but it turns out I really want to share what I’m thinking. (This is inconvenient sometimes, actually.) I’m curious if anyone else has an experience of going from very agreeable to way less agreeable, or a significant change along any other Big Five axis.