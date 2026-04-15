bookbear express

bookbear express

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Ksenia Mik's avatar
Ksenia Mik
3d

I'm so glad to hear someone bringing disagreeableness to the table :) This year I promised myself to tell more truth. Not as brutality but sharing what's on my mind even when it's uncomfortable. So I wouldn't say I'm disagreeable but I'm honest - and it's an interesting thing to navigate in the moment of the conversation.

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think to write's avatar
think to write
4d

Thanks for coming to the event, Ava!

Ebaad

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