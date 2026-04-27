bookbear express

bookbear express

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Jodi Cleghorn's avatar
Jodi Cleghorn
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I have that quote about aliveness highlighted in my copy. I talk about it in terms of the Devil card in the tarot. About how much aliveness we can bear (bare!) and the ways in which we numb out. (As well as thinking about it in semi regular at cycles myself.)

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