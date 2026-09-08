bookbear express

bookbear express

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Suzanne's avatar
Suzanne
10h

Thank you for reminding me what poetry is. And why I need it. And how words miss the mark and in the missing, they mark the solitude and community of my soul experience.

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Verónica's avatar
Verónica
1d

Beautiful and needed precisely today 🤍

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