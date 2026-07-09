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Hilma af Klint, Eros, Group II, No. 2, 1907.
I’m a passionate romantic, Tammy says so. I don’t like the way the consultants at the clinics upsell you in Seoul, though everything is very efficient and meticulous. A great novel could be written from the perspective of a Korean plastic surgery consultant. I didn’t get anything done except three non-invasive…
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