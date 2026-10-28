bookbear express

bookbear express

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Dasha
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"You don’t love yourself and/or you’re not open to love." I thought this was my problem for ages due to meeting people who were emotionally unavailable or excessively avoidant, but it turns out I just hadn't met the right person. Once I met him, no therapy or deep introspective changes were needed.

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