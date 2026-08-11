no two things the same
Tony Feher, Come Out and Play Stephen Jay (detail), 2013
Finishing the book feels like travelling through time. I can tell I’m more sensitive than usual this week, overwhelmed. I remember where and when it all started, and who I was back then.
I’ve learned our actions have consequences. I do understand you deeply and why you’ve made the choices you’ve ma…
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