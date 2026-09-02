bookbear express

bookbear express

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Warb of Fire's avatar
Warb of Fire
4d

I am intrigued by this idea that narrative is endless, since the archetypal story frameworks necessarily have endings. Examples of stories that go on forever would include a story about counting every grain of sand on a beach... And the Bible is clearly a narrative (as opposed to a list of dogmas as perhaps commonly thought). Although abstracted the number of times the people of God turn away from God and then turn back to him could get as tedious as counting grains of sand... it is certainly not a short story though great stories rarely are.

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Homo Sapian's avatar
Homo Sapian
7d

To me suffering is part of Nature for all of created things.It is a Nature way of telling the alive thing that something is wrong.No God is Involved.Only evolution.

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