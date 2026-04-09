bookbear express

bookbear express

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Grace Drigo's avatar
Grace Drigo
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“The question I always struggled to answer was how I wanted to live, how I wanted to be. Change is just the byproduct of answering that question.”

This resonates deeply. Great article. 🩷

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