bookbear express

bookbear express

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SJ Fallick's avatar
SJ Fallick
1d

Totally agree with the part about intuition - it takes active work to reconnect with it. Sadly, I fear AI will only disconnect people further from their inner wisdom.

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maria's avatar
maria
4d

truer than true

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