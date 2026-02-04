bookbear express

bookbear express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhea Acharya's avatar
Rhea Acharya
10h

this made me tear up :’)

i feel like the interpersonal regrets that weigh the heaviest are from situations where i didn’t ask the other person to meet me in the middle but just let them go. but every time i’ve done the hard part of asking, it’s always been easier to live with whatever outcome of the situation! whether they walked closer or not

Reply
Share
Grace Drigo's avatar
Grace Drigo
10h

🩷🩷

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Huang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture