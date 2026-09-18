bookbear express

bookbear express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
esther patrizia's avatar
esther patrizia
1d

great list. printing this out. I too have noticed myself unclenching progressively since I started working out seriously. like my baseline is just reaching more towards chill. it's exceptionally cool when interacting with my kid; used to fight with him over the dumbest things. clenching <> unclenching on purpose several times a week works wonders.

(also thank you for sharing that website! I love how parts are obviously AI but the whole is clearly done with so much love and care that it doesn't matter)

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Huang · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture