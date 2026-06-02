bookbear express

bookbear express

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Mr. MUN
Jun 2

Very interesting to relate books to seasons. I've never thought about it before, but now I will, for sure. My favorite book so far is 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'. I am not sure where it fits but it feels kind of summer to me.

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Chris Cordry, LMFT's avatar
Chris Cordry, LMFT
Jun 3

Tropic of Cancer is a great summer read. So are The Sun Also Rises, Dune, and Zorba the Greek. This summer, I'm looking forward to reading Lonesome Dove for the first time.

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