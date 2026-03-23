bookbear express

bookbear express

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Lucabrando Sanfilippo's avatar
Lucabrando Sanfilippo
4d

Been trying to put this in the way you put for months: “As a rule the psychologically healthier someone is, the less time it takes them to do something they were eventually going to do anyway.”

Beautiful essay

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maria's avatar
maria
3d

I really liked the line about how when you are psychologically healthy, you can simply deal with conflict better! Thank you for a great read!

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