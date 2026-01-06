bookbear express

Discussion about this post

Elle
Jan 6

This feels like the words of a version of myself I didn’t know I could become—as if I were reading a letter from my future self, written from a place where honesty was finally conquered; describing how I learned to be totally authentic and finally, braver. A place I haven’t reached yet. A place I admire and respect, and the place I’m trying to wake up in.

Thank. You.

Deeply thankful and captivated by.˙⁠ ❥

1 reply
Jan 6

i’m also learning this lesson and it’s comforting to read your experience of it, thank you for sharing.

the Otherness of the people we love is terrifying, but i’m with you, it’s always worth the risk. i noted this quote from a book i’m currently reading (Scaffolding by Lauren Elkin) and has been circling my mind:

“It’s terrifying to accept the essential otherness of the people we care for. But what is even more terrifying is admitting to yourself that in spite of the bridge you think you’ve crossed — in spite of the fact that time, and you, and their commitment to you, have converted them from a stranger into the person you know the best in the world — in spite of all that — they are still irrevocably Other.”

