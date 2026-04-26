bookbear express

bookbear express

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David Nebinski's avatar
David Nebinski
4d

Thank you for this! Very timely!

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Daniel Morgado's avatar
Daniel Morgado
4d

Thank you so much. I enjoy reading you a lot. It makes life worth living.

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