bookbear express

bookbear express

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Firnita's avatar
Firnita
19h

felt it when you say humiliation is the beginning of freedom. everytime i feel stuck or flat in life, i try to put myself in new situations or new hobbies. being a newbie helps me feel humiliated (in. good way) but also makes me realize "oh there are still things i can try again". therefore i feel free. i can choose more things just to feel something new rather than spiral down in my own thoughts that jails my own capability. thank you for writing this!

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Chris Lakin's avatar
Chris Lakin
21h

> People’s problems are generally created by their approaches, which is why trying harder tends to just drive them in deeper.

Reminds me of the time I was dead set on meditating myself out of burnout for 6 months—no external help—made no progress whatsoever

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