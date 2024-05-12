bookbear express

bookbear express

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Yaerin Kweon's avatar
Yaerin Kweon
May 12, 2024

beautiful read. your writing touched something in me that resonated with the experience of being on the outside looking in. thanks for sharing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ava
Wendy Martin's avatar
Wendy Martin
May 12, 2024

Great theory!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ava
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ava Huang
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture