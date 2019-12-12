Hi, I’m Ava.

You might be curious about why I’m a bookbear. Well, it’s because I’m a bear who reads a lot of books. Duh.

You might know me on Twitter as @noampomsky. I’ve lived in San Francisco for 4 years on and off. I write about psychology, non-attachment, relationships, and what it’s like to be a young woman in STEM who also likes the liberal arts.

The tagline for this Substack is “help-self” because 1) I ostensibly write self-help and 2) I, uh, can’t fucking help myself. If you find that funny we will probably be friends.