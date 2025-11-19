bookbear express
How do I meet more people I like?
+ please fill the friendship survey!
Nov 19
•
Ava
75
13
Autumn poem
+ weekly recs
Nov 5
•
Ava
15
Chapter 2: prioritize your favorite people
the friendship theory of everything: longform edition
Nov 3
•
Ava
81
1
9
October 2025
honesty in relationships
+ recs
Oct 23
•
Ava
109
1
14
Radical fun
the friendship theory of everything: longform edition
Oct 20
•
Ava
212
17
41
I love the bay area
friendship is magic, once again
Oct 13
•
Ava
104
1
13
the art of getting laid: a review of the game, 20 years later
and some announcements :)
Oct 7
•
Ava
72
3
September 2025
everything’s okay if you’re still having fun
the Fun agenda
Sep 30
•
Ava
170
7
20
already free
An exercise: think about what in your life causes you the most angst.
Sep 22
•
Ava
38
2
8
the opposite of depression
I’ve been forced to accept that I’m happiest when I’m working intensely on a project, whether it’s writing, matchmaking, or concocting some harebrained…
Sep 15
•
Ava
72
1
9
why can't I talk to you the way I want to?
+ reading recommendations
Sep 8
•
Ava
113
1
10
passive obsession
meditations on fantasy school and creativity
Sep 1
•
Ava
180
9
27
